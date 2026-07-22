State witness details alleged death threats from Govender brothers

The murder trial of private security bosses Ferrel and Darren Govender is continuing in the Durban High Court.

The state’s first witness has been detailing alleged threats made against his life months before Durban businessman Shailen Singh was shot and killed in uMhlanga in December 2024.

The witness, whose identity cannot be revealed, testified that Ferrel Govender allegedly threatened to kill him in phone calls, messages and voice notes.

The Govender brothers have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The court heard that Ferrel allegedly threatened the witness during phone calls, assaulted him at a Durban establishment and continued sending threatening and derogatory messages after a protection order was sought.

Explicit voice recordings and messages were played in court in which Ferrel allegedly said he would find and kill the witness and claimed he would in quotes “die on the street like a dog”, referring to the witness’s father who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2007.

Ferrel Govender also faces multiple additional charges, including attempted murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.