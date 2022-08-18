The state is expected to continue cross-examination of the man accused of the rape and murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk from Elsies River on Thursday.

Proceedings will take place at the Cape High Court.

During his testimony yesterday, Moyhdian Pangkaeker claimed the little girl was murdered by a group of people unknown to him.

He previously pleaded not guilty to 27 charges.

Tazne went missing in February two years ago from her home and her body was found in a stormwater drain in the Boland days later.

Appearing in court yesterday, the accused maintained his innocence, as reported below: