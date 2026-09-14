State to call more witnesses in Meek case

The murder trial of Tiffany Meek resumes at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday morning, with the State expected to call more witnesses in the case involving the death of her 11-year-old son, Jayden Lee Meek.

When the court last sat, Meek, her defence team and the State conducted an inspection in loco at the Fleurhof apartment complex where she lived with Jayden Lee.

The inspection sought to clarify several points of contention, including the position of the pedestrian gate and the different levels of the complex, as the court works to establish Jayden Lee’s movements on the day he died.

The 11-year-old’s body was found at the complex in May last year. Meek faces charges including murder, child abuse and defeating the ends of justice.

More witnesses are expected to testify when proceedings resume this morning.