State to add more charges in “Gagash” fraud case

The state intends to add more charges against the accused in the multi-million-rand deceased estate fraud case involving estate lawyer Charlotte Tibana and her husband Peter “Gagash” Nonyane, who is a Tshwane Metro Police officer.

This follows the first court appearance of two additional co-accused, Tibana’s sister Rirhandzu Tibana and Nonyane’s friend, Jabulani Maluleke, at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

Tibana and Maluleke were arrested on Sunday.

They are facing a combined 111 charges, including theft and money laundering.

“Gagash” and his wife are currently facing 43 charges of fraud, money laundering and theft linked to alleged misappropriation of funds from deceased estates.

Magistrate Mpho Hadebe postponed the matter to Friday for a formal bail application and for more charges to be added.

“The matter is postponed for the following reasons – for further addition of charges by the state, for the requisition of accused number one in this matter, number three and four to bring their formal bail application in terms of schedule five to 2 October 2026, which is this coming Friday. You shall then be remanded in custody.”

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo says more families have come forward in the case.

The state says the two conspired with the primary suspects to steal funds from various deceased estate accounts administered by Charlotte Tibana.

Portions of the stolen funds were transferred into a business bank account for Risima Jeje Trading Enterprise, where Maluleke is a director. Rirhandzu Tibana allegedly received some of the funds and purchased luxury vehicles.

NPA Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi says: “The state is alleging that the Rirhandzu has received lots of amounts with the reference salaries from accused number one, and also accused number five, which is the company. They have also received a lot of money, together with the director of the company, accused number four, Jabulani Maluleke. And then from those amounts, Rirhandzu also went to the garages to buy different cars using the amount which has been received from the state accounts.”

-Report by Nsuku Shiluvana