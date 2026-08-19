State pieces together final movements of Jayden-Lee Meek

The State pieced together the movements of 11-year-old, Jayden-Lee Meek on the day he disappeared.

His schoolteacher and former transport driver have testified about their final encounters with him.

His mother, Tiffany Meek is accused of killing her son in May 2025.

Jayden-Lee’s body was discovered next to a stairway at a residential complex in Fleurhof, where he lived with his mother.

According to the state, Jayden-Lee was struck with a blunt object, his blood was allegedly found on his bed and school uniform and it is believed that the scene was staged to mislead investigators.

The final moments of Jayden-Lee Meek’s journey home were being examined in the Johannesburg High Court.

Former transport driver Mzwakhe Khumalo told the court that he collected Jayden-Lee from school on the afternoon of 13 May 2025 and drove him to Swazi Place.

Khumalo says the security guard had to manually open the gate before Jayden-Lee entered the complex.

“Yeah, I drove Jayden-Lee to Swazi Place and he was carrying a school bag and a jacket under his arm.”

Khumalo was not the only person to see Jayden-Lee after classes that day.

His teacher, 21-year-old education student and educator, Rethabile Maswanganyi says she saw him outside the school grounds on her way home.

She says he appeared to be waiting for his transport, before they exchanged a brief goodbye.

“I last saw him after school when I was on my way home. So, I saw him outside the school yard where he was standing. I think he was waiting for his transport. I just told him goodbye and that was it.”

The evidence from the two witnesses provided the court with accounts of Jayden-Lee’s movements from the school grounds to his arrival at Swazi Place on 13 May 2025.

The State will continue to lead evidence as it seeks to piece together the timeline surrounding his disappearance and death.