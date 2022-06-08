Suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Ace Magashule, says the organs of state should be fair when dealing with allegations levelled against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He says those accused should be treated the same. This after former State Security director-general Arthur Fraser laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa over millions in foreign currency which was allegedly stolen at the Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Magashule was speaking on the side-lines of his visit to Arlington in the Free State.

This after residents in the area invited him to the area to thank him for what they say was the upliftment of the rural town during his tenure as premier of the province.

Magashule says justice should be for all.

“Justice must have eyes for all of us and we are watching South Africa, we are watching the Integrity Committee of the African National Congress and we are watching the people of South Africa. Allegations any ways are allegations but because when it was allegations against us, people said we are corrupt. Now I hear people defending themselves and I say we must be treated the same.”

Magashule explains in the video below:

Meanwhile, ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party’s step-aside resolution has not been implemented against President Ramaphosa, as police have not yet levelled formal charges.

Magashule ready to contest in NEC

Meanwhile, Magashule says he will contest in the party’s upcoming National Elective Conference if nominated.

Magashule was addressing the media in the Free State after some residents said they wanted to honour him for developing the area when he was premier of the province.

The ANC is expected to hold its NEC in December; and Magashule says he stands ready.

Magashule explains in the video below: