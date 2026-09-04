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State opposes bail for murder accused scholar transport driver Dludla

  • FILE | Scholar transport driver Ayanda Dludla appears at the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on 05 March 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Lopang Alamu
SABC News

The State has submitted that it will not be in the best interests of justice for the murder-accused scholar transport driver, Ayanda Dludla, to be granted bail.

Dludla is the driver of the scholar transport minibus taxi in which 14 learners were killed in Vanderbijlpark earlier this year.

Three other children were injured.

The state says if released, Dludla’s life could be in danger as the public is still angry at what happened.

The 23-year-old faces 14 counts of murder, 3 counts of attempted murder, operating a motor vehicle without a certificate of fitness, driving without a professional driving permit and operating an unlicensed motor vehicle.

He is appearing at the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Friday for a formal bail application on new facts.

Related video| Scholar transport driver 22-year-old Ayanda Dludla faces 14 charges of murder:

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