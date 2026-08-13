State opposes bail for Mkhwanazi, five co-accused in Mbense case

The state in the case of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five others, says it is opposing the bail applications of all the accused.

The matter relates to the April 2022 abduction and murder of businessman Emmanuel Mbense.

Mbense was allegedly tortured to death in Brakpan before his body was dumped into a dam. A sixth accused has been added to the case on Thurday at the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court, where they will all be applying for bail.

They are facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

“We are opposing to the release of the accused on bail. And I am prepared to give the reasons on record. We believe the accused are flight risks, they will evade their trial and they will also interfere with the investigations of the case,” says State prosecutor Nceba Mtelwa.

VIDEO | The Mbense family has welcomed the developments in the case: