A multi-million rand Space Weather Station launched in Hermanus, in the Western Cape has become the only one on the African continent and one of only five in the world recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The state-of-the-art regional centre has been developed by the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), which falls under the Department of Science and Innovation.



SANSA has been operating a space weather centre for the past 10 years, but it says the new 24-hour facility will help the country better understand and monitor space weather which could have serious impacts on terrestrial infrastructure.

Impact on telecommunications

It has been lauded as an important milestone in South African space science history. The weather station was developed at a cost of over R70 million. There is a growing need to monitor space weather and its impact on communications and technology.

Scientists say changes in weather conditions are driven by the changes in the sun and events closer to earth. The new Space Weather Centre is about building new technologies and innovations in understanding the impact of space weather on humans.

Acting CEO for the SA National Space Agency, Andiswa Mlisa, says it is these changes in space that need constant monitoring in order to predict potential catastrophes.

No communication without satellites

“We have cellphones that we are so dependent on; we have GPS’ that we are so dependent on; we have electricity, and space weather can disrupt all of these infrastructures and technologies that form our daily lives and also because the space weather can damage our satellites. If you can imagine a day without satellite communication, if the communication satellite is disrupted by space weather, it means no banking, no GPS for your car, no communication supply means, no cellphone,” explains Mlisa.

SA National Space Agency launches advanced Space Weather Centre for Africa

The centre aims to increase national research output while ensuring products and services are generated for the safety of the country, Africa and the globe.

Global partners include the World Meteriological Organisation and the US Space Agency, NASA.

Professor Mark Maldwin, of the University of Michigan in the US, says the Hermanus centre uniquely brings together researchers and forecasters in the same operations centre.

“Space science is a global phenomenon; we need to have instruments all over the earth and so, having collaborations and partners ensure that science is done right. And also that innovation is not limited to one country. So, being able to support learners and students from all over the world is important. So, coming to South Africa, I get to meet some exciting and young researchers and forecasters, and hopefully, develop collaborations to address future problems.”

Services to aid aviation

Minister of Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande, says it’s a state-of-the-art centre that will provide weather services primarily to aviation. He says the impact of space science can be felt even closer to home.

“Space science enables us what we managed to do. We’ve mapped all the informal settlements in South Africa. We’ve got details of them, where they are located, what services are there or not there by using satellites. We’ve also deployed our satellites now under SANSA with the disasters that happened in KZN. The natural disaster, we are able to show through detailed satellite where exactly damage happened and begin to cost that. So, it’s important for the challenges that we also face as South Africa,” he explains.

Not only the aviation sector will benefit from the new centre, but the mining and agricultural sectors through predictions of changes in weather conditions and Earth movements.