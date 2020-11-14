Social media reports had earlier speculated that Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary might have returned home on the same flight with President Lazarus Chakwera.

State House has brushed aside allegations that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, came on the same flight with President Lazarus Chakwera from South Africa on Friday evening. Bushiri, who is on bail in South Africa, returned to Malawi on Friday night in what he has described as a tactical withdrawal.

The couple’s lawyer, Terrence Baloyi confirmed their departure.

State House Press Secretary, Brian Banda, on Saturday afternoon described the allegations as false.

He also said Chakwera and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, did not discuss the issue of Bushiri during their meeting in Pretoria on Friday.

“The topics of discussion between President Lazarus Chakwera, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and their delegations were highlighted by the two leaders during their joint press briefing,” Banda said.

Bushiri was scheduled to address the media on Saturday afternoon. The media briefing has since been postponed.

The couple was arrested in October on charges of fraud, money laundering and theft worth more than R102 million.

They were granted R200 000 bail each last week.

Despite the fact that the prosecution in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court initially regarded the Bushiri’s as a flight risk, they were eventually granted bail.

The Bushiri’s were restricted to North West and Gauteng and had to hand in their travelling documents and the title deeds to all their properties. Their movements were supposed to be confined to the Gauteng and North West provinces, where they operate numerous church branches and businesses.

Hawks Spokesperson Katlego Mogale says relevant procedures will be followed to get them back in South Africa.

