The State says it has DNA evidence to link 23-year-old Sibusiso Matshaya to a string of rapes around Vereeniging in the south of Gauteng. Matshaya is alleged to have targeted women and schoolgirls in and around the Tshepong and Roshnee areas.

He faces six rape charges, including that of four schoolgirls, and one of kidnapping. Matshaya took the stand in his trial at the Palm Ridge Regional Court on Gauteng’s Eastrand today.

The State has argued in court that Matshaya would lay and wait in open velds and prey on women and young girls. He allegedly threatened them with a firearm or a knife before allegedly raping them.

Prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni says a piece of tissue paper found at the alleged rape scene of a woman who was attacked while on her way to work, has been linked to Matshaya.

They have also linked the accused to the alleged rape of one of the four schoolgirls. The State argues that the girl was also kidnapped and only released the morning after the alleged rape.

Matshaya says he is innocent and claims the victims were his girlfriends and that they had consensual sex. The case has been postponed to Wednesday for arguments.