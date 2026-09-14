State to wrap up its case in ‘Cat’ Matlala’s attempted murder trial

The attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others is expected to resume this Monday morning at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts targeting his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

The alleged assassination attempts occurred between August 2022 and January 2024.

The trial within a trial is set to resume, with the state expected to wrap up its case.

On Friday last week, the court heard testimony about the sequence of events that occurred on the day Musa Kekana was arrested in 2024.

Sergeant Mayisela Ledwaba, who had to testify virtually after being shot in the line of duty, told the court that he was present during Kekana’s arrest and he can confirm that at no stage was Kekana ever assaulted by police.

This is despite Kekana maintaining that he was severely assaulted, tortured and suffocated by his arresting officers in an attempt to force him to confess to the 2024 murder of Vereeniging Engineer Armand Swart.

Cat Matlala Case | Evidence on movements of police vehicles presented in court: