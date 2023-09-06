The state is expected to call a new witness when the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain who was killed in 2014.

Meyiwa was at the home of Kelly Khumalo’s mother in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg when he was shot and killed.

On Tuesday, Jack Buthelezi – a friend of one of the accused – Bongani Ntanzi – told the court that Ntanzi told him they had injured and killed Meyiwa at a party.

However, he made an about turn during cross-examination and changed his statement.

State prosecutor George Baloyi sought clarity.

Advocate Baloyi: “Would you please clarify this aspect for us, in cross examination you mentioned that accused number 2 said the police said he killed Senzo. But in your evidence in chief, you said they killed Meyiwa. What did you say exactly?”

Buthelezi: “He said as I am being arrested now, the police said or the police allege that myself and my friends killed Meyiwa.”

Witness drops a bombshell and then makes a u-turn: