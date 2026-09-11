State clarifies allegation regarding Mogotsi’s vehicle shooting

The state says allegations that North West-based alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi was seen getting out of a maroon vehicle and shooting at it comes from eyewitnesses and not the video footage in question.

This follows Mogotsi’s claim last week that the state had told the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court that the video showed him shooting at his own vehicle.

This prompted the state to retrieve court transcripts to clarify what was placed on record.

Mogotsi is facing a charge of defeating the ends of justice, linked to allegations that he staged his own attempted assassination in Vosloorus east of Johannesburg last year.

State Prosecutor Advocate Thami Mpekana cross-examined Mogotsi.

“I am putting it to you that there is no evidence that was presented before the court which indicates that the video footage shows that you were seen shooting at your own car, do you agree with that? asks Mpekana.

“Yes, I agree with that.” says Mogotsi.

Video: Brown Mogotsi bail application continues