State Capture whistleblower and former ActionSA Western Cape provincial chairperson Vytjie Mentor has died, the party confirmed in a statement on Tuesday morning.

According to party leader, Herman Mashaba, Mentor had been ill for some time.

“This morning her family called to inform us that she had succumbed to her illness after being hospitalised for several months.”

The video below is reporting on Vytjie Mentor’s evidence at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture:

Mentor was one of the state capture whistleblowers in 2016.

She raised concerns about the alleged influence the Gupta family had on former President Jacob Zuma.

“It should not be forgotten that Vytjie Mentor was the first to sound the alarm on what we today call the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture,” the statement reads.

Mentor was an ANC Member of Parliament from 2002 to 2014.

She was the ANC’s caucus chairperson between 2004 and 2008.

Mentor was also the chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises from 2009 to 2010.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and ActionSA family of Vytjie Mentor. Vytjie played a central role in launching and growing ActionSA in the Western Cape. Her legacy will be long remembered. Rest In Peace, Vytjie.https://t.co/I3T1rTjOMG — ActionSA (@Action4SA) August 23, 2022