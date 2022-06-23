The State Capture Commission report has recommended that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) recoup the costs it incurred for the New Age newspaper breakfast broadcasts.

The Zondo Commission Report puts the amount at just over R4.2 million, excluding VAT.

The commission also recommends that the R11 million so-called success fee paid to former Chief Operations Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng should be recovered.

The report says law enforcement agencies should conduct further investigations, with a view of possible prosecution of former SABC Group CEO Lulama Mokhobo and Motsoeneng.

This it says is for possible contravention of sections of the Public Finance Management Act, in concluding the agreement between the SABC and the TNA breakfast briefings.

It has been recommended that the broadcaster should consider instituting civil proceedings against TNA media and any of its directors and recover all costs incurred by the SABC.

This includes the repayment of ill-gotten gains by TNA from the breakfast broadcasts between April 2011 and March 2017.

SABC Specialist Researcher Maswele Ralebona explains some of the key findings of the report: