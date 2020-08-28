Free State Human Settlements Head of Department, Tim Mokhesi, was key to ensuring that the province's 2014 business plan was amended to accommodate a R255 million project.

Mokhesi was key to ensuring that the province’s 2014 business plan was amended to accommodate a R255 million project, to audit and assess low-cost houses with asbestos roofs in the Free State.

Officials connected to the project including Mokhesi are alleged to have received bribes in the form of money, cars and gifts from the joint venture Blackhead-Diamond Hill which carried out the audit for a fraction of the money awarded by the department

The role of Tim Mokesi in facilitating the transfer of the asbestos project from the Gauteng Province to the Free State will come under the spotlight.

The issue of why his department continued to pay millions of rands to Blackhead-Diamond hill after a July 2015 Auditor General report concluded that the contract was irregular will also be probed.

Mokhesi will also be quizzed on the details of R650 000 from Blackhead owner Edwin Sodi towards a house the head of department lives in.

