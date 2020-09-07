Allegations of corruption at Eskom will take centre stage at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday. The commission will hear evidence from Eskom’s former Chief Executive (CEO) Tshediso Matona and an independent Consultant for Eskom Nicholas Linnell.

Matona served as Eskom’s CEO for seven months from October 2014 to April 2015. He was suspended in March 2015 and later left the power utility.

Matona had told the Eskom Inquiry he did not know what was happening nor take any action when he signed off critical coal contracts in 2015 – some inked to the Gupta family.

Matona is expected to shed more light on what happened at the power utility when he was CEO and what allegations were levelled against him when he was suspended.

It was during his tenure that the former Gupta owned New Age Media secured a R43 million sponsorship deal from Eskom. The CEO was cleared of all wrongdoing by the Eskom Inquiry.

Last week saw former Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairperson on Correctional Services, Mr Vincent Smith testifying at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. Smith is alleged to have received benefits from Bosasa.