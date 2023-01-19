The State Capture Commission says at least 11 people have filed notices to review its report with former spy boss Arthur Fraser having filed his on Wednesday.

Others include African National Congress (ANC) National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe, former Eskom Acting CEO Matshela Koko, former Gupta kingpin Salim Essa and former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development and Tourism Mike Mabuyakhulu.

The Commission says it has also filed notices to oppose all the review applications.

Among others, the Commission ordered investigations against Fraser on allegations of unlawful surveillance and the withdrawal of millions of Rands for the leasing of buildings and vehicles.

Commission Chairperson Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has denied Fraser an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses who have implicated him in wrongdoing at the State Security Agency (SSA).

The Commission adjourned his application on April 14 in order to give him and the State Security Agency an opportunity to discuss and reach an arrangement on the documents that could be made available to him as the SSA was prepared to give him documents if they were relevant to the scope of the Commission or relevant to the allegations that were made against him in the Commission, and if they could do so without being in breach of the law.

State Capture Report I Dissecting the final report