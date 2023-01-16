Sentencing proceedings in the case of convicted murderer, Moyhdian Pangkaeker, will start in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday

Pangkaeker was found guilty of kidnapping, raping and murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk in 2020.

The little girl from Elsies River went missing from her parent’s home two years ago. Her body was found dumped in a stormwater drain in the Boland days later.

Pangkaeker was found guilty on 22 of the 27 charges against him.

The charges include kidnapping, child molestation and culpable homicide.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says they’re calling for multiple life sentences.

“He’s been convicted on 22 of the 27 charges that we referred against him. It’s an indication that whatever crimes you commit will catch up with you. It’s a first step to ensuring justice for these victims and we’ll come back on the 16th of January to argue for a very strong sentence against him.”

The little girl’s murder sent shockwaves across the country, with increasing calls for the death penalty and a commitment from the government to review its parole system.

In the video below, proceedings on the day of Van Wyk’s funeral on 29 February 2020: