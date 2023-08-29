The State in the Thabo Bester escape saga has argued that there’s a likelihood that Dr Nandipha Magudumana will try to evade trial if released on bail.

Magudumana is applying for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

Prosecutor Sello Matlhoko questioned the reliability of the address provided to the court that is to be used if she is released.

Matlhoko told the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court that Magudumana misled the court and provided a wrong address when she was charged.

The state is opposing Magudumana’s bail application in the Thabo Bester escape saga.

Earlier, Magudumana told the court that she will plead not guilty to all the charges she is facing.

In her affidavit she says she is still challenging her arrest in Tanzania. Magudumana, through her lawyer, says she did not leave the country voluntarily.

She says she was threatened and intimidated by accused 5, Thabo Bester.

Magumana says she is willing to pay an amount of R10 000 for bail.

Her lawyer Frans Dlamini,” On and about 17 March 2023 I was in the company of accused number 5, I was instructed and commanded by the accused to get into the vehicle to leave to the destination unknown to me at that time. I was defenseless and hopeless.” – Report by Makgala Masiteng and Ishmael Modiba

Gallery: Dr Magudumana appears in court: