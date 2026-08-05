State alleges Phala Phala accused linked to another farm break-in

The state in the Phala Phala farm theft trial has told the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo that accused number one was allegedly involved in another farm break-in on the same night as the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm.

State prosecutor Nkhetheni Munyai argued that Imanuwela David was linked to a break-in at Stokkiesdraai Game Farm before the alleged theft at Phala Phala in February 2020.

David and co-accused, Floriana and Ndilinasho Joseph, are facing charges of theft, conspiracy to commit theft, housebreaking and money laundering.

They are accused of stealing 580,000 US dollars at the Phala Phala farm near Bela-Bela.

Munyai further argued that David contacted his two co-accused after the alleged break-in at Stokkiesdraai.

“The subsequent communication was about where precisely did they go perhaps until they reached Kranskop, where they were informed that, that wasn’t the right farm, hence they had to come back to Bela-Bela. Then accused number two, amongst others, also proceeded to Bela-Bela. They then again (went) to the vicinity of the crime scene, that’s when the break-in into the right farm was perpetuated that then lead to subsequent theft of the money.”

Claims of purchase of luxury cars

Meanwhile, David’s lawyer has argued that the state failed to prove that his client used foreign currency to buy luxury vehicles.

Advocate Koena Matlala told the court that a car dealership called by the state did not provide evidence that David purchased his vehicles using US dollars.

Advocate Matlala has argued that the luxury vehicles were bought using money from other business ventures that David operated with friends.

“Your worship, the accused gave his explanation on how he got the money. He gave his explanation to state that, this is how I got my money. I was involved in cross country business with my fellow Namibian citizens”.

In a previous court appearance in May, David told the court that his visit to Bela-Bela from Cape Town in February 2020 was to attend a car show, not to steal cash from the farm.

Details in the report below: