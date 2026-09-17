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State accuses Musa Kekana of tailoring evidence

Accused number one, Musa Kekana in the Vuzumuzi “Cat” Matlala trial appears in the High Court in Johannesburg on August 4, 2026.
  • Accused number one, Musa Kekana, in the Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala trial appears in the High Court in Johannesburg on August 4, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sashin Naidoo

The state in the attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others has accused the alleged hitman, Musa Kekana, of tailoring his evidence.

This was heard during a trial within a trial underway at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Kekana is fighting to have evidence obtained against him deemed inadmissible in court.

State prosecutor Elize Le Roux says there are clear contradictions in the evidence Kekana submitted during the trial-within-a-trial, compared to submissions made during his bail application in his case relating to the alleged murder of Vereeniging-based engineer Armand Swart in 2024.

Le Roux: I want to put it to you, sir, that you are tailoring your evidence to escape the inevitable conclusion that you are contradicting yourself from your bail affidavit from what you told the court today.

Kekana: There is no evidence that I am tailoring here in court. Everything I am telling the court is everything that transpired.

Live proceedings below: 

 

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