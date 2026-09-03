Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

State accuses “Gagash” Nonyane of dishonesty in bail application

TMPD officer Peter "Gagash" Nonyane and his wife, Charlotte Tibana appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo.
  • TMPD officer Peter "Gagash" Nonyane and his wife, Charlotte Tibana appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo.
  • Image Credits :
  • Rendani Raliphaswa
SABC News

The State Prosecutor in the bail hearing of a Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer and his wife, accused of fraud, has told the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo, that the accused were not honest in their bail application.

Advocate Martin Molokwane has said that accused number two, Peter “Gagash” Nonyane failed to disclose his income in his first affidavits.

Nonyane provided a second affidavit where he disclosed that he earns extra income as a partner at a night club in Pretoria and events MC.

Nonyane and Charlotte Tibana, an estate attorney, allegedly defrauded six estate accounts of around R4 million. They are facing 43 charges.

Molokwane has argued that the late disclosures demonstrate dishonesty.

“Your Worship, accused number two has a formal education as a police officer. He knows what income is. He should have submitted initially that he earns R11 000, to be precise. This is what I take home, and I have supplementary income in the form of gigs. Now, what is before the court as supplementary income is even in doubt as to whether it is true.”

VIDEO | TMPD office Peter Gagash Nonyane and his wife, Charlotte Tibana’s bail application:

-Report by Nsuku Shiluvana 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News