State accuses “Gagash” Nonyane of dishonesty in bail application

The State Prosecutor in the bail hearing of a Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer and his wife, accused of fraud, has told the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo, that the accused were not honest in their bail application.

Advocate Martin Molokwane has said that accused number two, Peter “Gagash” Nonyane failed to disclose his income in his first affidavits.

Nonyane provided a second affidavit where he disclosed that he earns extra income as a partner at a night club in Pretoria and events MC.

Nonyane and Charlotte Tibana, an estate attorney, allegedly defrauded six estate accounts of around R4 million. They are facing 43 charges.

Molokwane has argued that the late disclosures demonstrate dishonesty.

“Your Worship, accused number two has a formal education as a police officer. He knows what income is. He should have submitted initially that he earns R11 000, to be precise. This is what I take home, and I have supplementary income in the form of gigs. Now, what is before the court as supplementary income is even in doubt as to whether it is true.”

VIDEO | TMPD office Peter Gagash Nonyane and his wife, Charlotte Tibana’s bail application:

-Report by Nsuku Shiluvana