The defence for the eleven accused in the Nelson Mandela memorial fraud case is accusing the state of withholding crucial evidence.

The said evidence relates to cellphone records which the state is accused of being in possession of for a long time but only bringing it to bear now.

A cellphone expert from Vodacom is expected to testify in the trial in the High Court in Bhisho on Tuesday. The State denies the allegations.

But the latest development in the case has raised the ire of the Judge Igna Stretch. She lashed out against the legal teams for causing further delays.

“We are all going to die of old age before the trial ends. My lady I apologise. And I am not protesting to you only, I am getting all of you. Please, if you have something to say deal with it in order and lets follow the criminal procedure act. I am not going to deal with applications from applications each and every morning particularly not from council who made an undertaking on who I rely to be available on certain days of this trial and it is already beginning to fall to pieces.”

Over 30 witnesses have been lined up to testify in the case. They are accused of being part of the alleged embezzlement of R10 million from the Buffalo City Metro during the memorial and funeral of former president Nelson Mandela in 2013.

