England’s Georgia Stanway made sure her retaken penalty counted to give the Lionesses a 1-0 victory over debutants Haiti in a dramatic Women’s World Cup opener for both teams on Saturday at Lang Park.

Stanway stepped up to the penalty spot twice after Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus moved off her line early in saving the Bayern Munich player’s first attempt, awarded after a handball.

The midfielder shrugged off the miss, tucking her second into the far corner to the delight of the many England fans in the crowd and coach Sarina Wiegman, who pumped a fist in celebration.

Wiegman’s Lionesses are ranked fourth – 49 spots above fledgling Haiti and are considered among the World Cup favourites as the reigning European champions.

“The most important thing to come out of it is the three points. It’s so important to win your first game, going into a tournament. It’s been a long build-up to today, and I think we’re kind of happy to just get over the line,” Stanway said.

England almost had a penalty earlier in the game, when Chloe Kelly was taken down in the box by Dayana Pierre-Louis, TV cameras showing what looked like a raking stud mark down her shin. VAR, however, spotted Alessia Russo clipping an opponent in the build-up.

Stanway’s penalty ended a streak of England misses from the spot at World Cups, including two from Nikita Parris and one from Steph Houghton at the 2019 tournament, where the Lionesses finished fourth.

England’s best result in five previous appearances in the global showcase was bronze in 2015.

England had numerous excellent scoring chances including Lauren Hemp’s header late in the first half that sailed just wide of the post.

The European champions dominated the second half, but were either thwarted by the five-foot-four Theus who leapt high to tip a Russo header over the bar or their own profligacy, such as captain Millie Bright’s shot well over the bar.

However, it was goalkeeper Mary Earps who ensured the win when she made a superb late save, stretching to get a toe on a shot by Roseline Eloissaint that had the Haitians in the crowd of 44,369 gasping.

“It was a very hard game, I’m very happy with the three points. They were very unpredictable, very transitional…and we struggled with that. We want to finish our chances. We did it with the penalty which was good because the win is the most important thing,” Wiegman explains.

England next face Denmark on July 28 and China on August 1st. Haiti play China on July 28.