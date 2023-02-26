Civil society organisation StandUp SA says it will approach the courts to interdict the 18% electricity tariff increase expected to come into effect on April 1.

Last month, Energy regulator NERSA, gave Eskom the go-ahead to hike the standard electricity tariff by 18.65%, even as consumers nationwide contend with the worst power cuts in history.

Video – Reasons behind NERSA granting Eskom an 18.65% tariff increase:

Eskom is now implementing stage 4 rolling blackouts after a full week of Stage six rolling blackouts.

Spokesperson for the organisation, Khustaz Mtwentwe, says they are not opposed to Eskom hiking electricity but the amount is just too high.

“Eskom must be given something else, but not the 18%. So, it’s not because we are not open to negotiation. We are open to negotiation, even South Africans, it’s not that they don’t want to pay, but why should they pay if Eskom keeps on wasting money,” says Mtwentwe.

Video – Nersa announces decision on Eskom tariff increase: