Residents of Sakhile township in Standerton, Mpumalanga, have gathered in preparation for a march to the Lekwa Municipality to protest service delivery.

The residents who will hand over a memorandum to municipal authorities are demanding water and sanitation, electricity and road infrastructure.

They allege that some sections in the township have been without water for the past two months.

Standerton residents says some area have been without water for months and power cuts are extended to hours #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/bal3X1A68u — Tumelo Machogo 🇿🇦® (@IamTumelo) July 13, 2022



The residents demand that the municipality should not cut power internally over Eskom’s rolling blackouts.

In the video below, Reporter Tumelo Machogo speaks to residents in the area: