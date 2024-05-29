ANC Stalwarts vote, praise IEC for smooth elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A number of African National Congress (ANC) stalwarts have come out to vote. They have also praised the Electoral Commission of South Africa for ensuring that the heavily contested elections take place.

Stakes are high as millions of eligible South Africans went to vote across the length and breadth of the country.

The prominent leaders who fought against Apartheid led by example and came out in numbers to vote.

Former President Thabo Mbeki voted at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg, the same polling station once used by former President Nelson Mandela.

Mbeki has appealed for political tolerance. “It’s very important for all…leadership will play its role,” says Mbeki.

Anti-Apartheid activist Sophie de Bruyn also echoed the sentiment, saying people should abide by the law.

“I would appeal to all…in our country,”

In these polls, one of the dominant issues among political parties has been the Palestine question.

Mbeki says the plight of Palestinians must not be forgotten. “There must be a solution…I think we must persist.”

Meanwhile, former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka, who once served as the Executive Director of United Nations Women, says this is such a critical moment for the country.

“It’s always a woman’s vote…these important laws.”

Electoral observation teams are also on the ground monitoring electoral processes and now the focus will be on the results of the polls.