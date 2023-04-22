The late Sister Kholeka Tunyiswa has been described as a loving family person by her family and friends. The 91-year-old South African nurse died in Tanzania last month, where she worked as a nurse from 1961 until 1991.

Her funeral has taken place at Nangoza Jebe Hall in Gqeberha.

Her remains arrived in the country last month after her body was cremated in a private ceremony in Tanzania.

Sister Tunyiswa was among the 20 South African nurses that were recruited by struggle icon Oliver Reginald Tambo to revive the health system in Tanzania following its independence, and British nurses returned to Britain.

Family member Noluthukela Tunyiswa says she always placed her family first.

Stalwart nurse Kholeka Tunyiswa laid to rest: