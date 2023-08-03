Sectional title owners, property trustees and emerging executive managing agents have raised complaints about alleged discrimination, lack of transformation, and non-compliance with the sectional title management act.

They raised the issues at the Community Scheme Ombud Service Indaba in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

They have appealed to the Ombud to focus on improving enforcement of sectional title rules, driving compliance, supporting new industry entrants and raising regulatory awareness among property owners.

These delegates have also called for improved dispute management and adjudication processing by the Community Scheme Ombud Service.

Below are opinions of different stakeholders:

“There’s a monopoly of people that control the industry. There’s nothing that Remax or any other managing agent does better than me, so if I’m equally competent then let us level the playing ground.”

“Owners do not know what’s going on in the community schemes, that be it home owners, and especially sectional title owners and I agree with the gentleman over there that the sector is captured, not just by individuals but by participants in the industry for sometime.”

“There is no tool that tells you that trustee are compelled which is mandatory to hold trustees meetings four times a year. To terminate the contract of the managing agent it’s so difficult to reach that because the managing agent will divide the owners.”