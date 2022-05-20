Eskom says stage two rolling blackouts will continue through the weekend after it failed to resuscitate some of its generating units.

This week, the power utility plunged the country into darkness once more.

Eskom Spokesperson Sikhonathi Matshantsha says, “Due to the continued shortage of generation capacities, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5 until 10 pm tonight. Load shedding will be repeated at the same time on Saturday and Sunday. Eskom will continue to monitor the system and communicate any changes as may be necessary.”

#POWERALERT1 As previously communicated, due to a shortage of generation capacity Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 17:00 – 22:00 tonight, on Saturday and Sunday evenings. pic.twitter.com/rrSCnrfS0z — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 20, 2022

State of Disaster

Last week, the Democratic Alliance (DA) called for a State of Disaster to be declared on Eskom. It said the State of Disaster would be solution-driven when it comes to running the power utility.

The DA argued that the rolling blackouts have cost the country billions of rand and continue to hurt the country’s economy and have contributed to the unemployment crisis.

VIDEO: DA calls for State of Disaster to be declared on Eskom:



During the National Assembly debates on the electricity crisis and problems facing Eskom this month, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP, Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Eskom is unable to deliver on its fundamental mandate, which is to generate enough energy to power out the national grid.

He said Eskom has become a national and international embarrassment.

VIDEO: National Assembly debates on the electricity crisis and problems facing Eskom:

