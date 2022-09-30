Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says it’s likely that Stage 4 rolling blackouts will continue into next week. Gordhan was speaking during a media briefing where he announced Eskom’s newly appointed board members. “And part of the reason that we are at level four is firstly, unplanned outages are still sitting at around 5000 MW and planned outages also around 15000 MW and those need to be rapidly reduced in order that more megawatts are available and the expectation is that many units will be returning over the next 72hrs to service and if it all goes well, there’ll be more megawatts available in the system.”

He added that the board will assume its role as of Saturday.

“The new members of the board are firstly, Mpho Makwana, he’s going to be the chairperson, the next member is Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi and I’ll give you a brief CV of each of them in a moment, the next Leslie Mkhabela, Fatima Ghani, Ayanda Mafuleka, Tsakani Mthombeni, Claudelle Von Eck, Bheki Ntshalintshali, Clive le Roux and Rod Crompton.”

Makwana is currently the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of JSE-listed Arcelor Mittal South Africa Limited as well as Lead Independent Director at Nedbank

He also serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba, Illovo SA(Pty)Ltd, Gibela Rail (RF) (Pty) Ltd.

He is chairperson of SAFCOL SOC Limited and family-owned business Epitome Investments (Pty) Ltd.

He also is Non-Executive at Director BioTherm Energy (PTY) Ltd; one South Africa’s foremost renewable energy companies.

He served as Non-Executive Director of Eskom between 2002 and 2011.

VIDEO | Public Enterprises Minister announces new Eskom board: