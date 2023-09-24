Eskom says it is implementing Stage 3 load shedding from 8PM this evening. South Africans were granted a brief respite from load shedding over the Heritage weekend.

However, Eskom says it has been forced to reintroduce stage three rolling blackouts because it has not been able to adequately replenish its pumped storage dams which are used to produce reserve power to supplement its aging or faulty coal fired power stations.

The highly indebted power utility says stage three will continue until further notice.

#LoadsheddingUpdate 24 September 2023: In the past 24 hours we have had failures of 3 generating units. We have been unable to replenish the pumped storage dam levels sufficiently for the week ahead. Therefore, Stage 3 loadshedding will be implemented from 20:00 tonight until… — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 24, 2023