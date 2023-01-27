Eskom says load shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 05:00 am on Saturday morning. The cash-strapped power utility is currently implementing stage 4 load shedding.

#POWERALERT1 Various stages of loadshedding will be implemented during the weekend. pic.twitter.com/pMgMU8nbii — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 27, 2023

Eskom says stage 4 will be implemented in the evenings from 16:00pm until 05:00 am over the weekend, adding t

It says stage 2 load shedding is expected during the day on Sunday.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says several generating units at various power stations have returned to service: “Since Thursday a generating unit each at Camden, Duvha and Tutuka power stations have returned to service while the return of a generating unit at Matla Power Station has been delayed. A generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei and three units at Kriel power stations have suffered breakdowns. Planned maintenance to 6 482 MW while breakdowns currently amount to 15 848 MW of generating capacity.”