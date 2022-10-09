Eskom has announced that Stage 2 rolling blackouts will be implemented daily from 16:00-00:00 from Monday to Wednesday.

The power utility in a statement said that it would endeavour to limit rolling blackouts to nighttime so that there is minimal impact on the economy and population.

“The loadshedding will be used to replenish emergency generation reserves during the night to bolster generation capacity.”

Eskom says it will publish a further update on Wednesday or as soon as any significant changes occur.

#POWERALERT1 Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented daily at 16:00 – 00:00 Monday to Wednesday pic.twitter.com/xRQek9Fld7 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 9, 2022

Eskom suspended rolling blackouts on Saturday morning due to anticipated lower weekend demand, as well as adequate levels of emergency generation reserves – like diesel.

The rolling blackouts were implemented throughout the week.