Eskom says the system has been severely constrained.

Eskom says it will continue to implement Stage 2 load-shedding from 08:00 until 22:00 on Wednesday. This is due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints as a result of multiple-unit breakdowns.

“Ten generation units at seven power stations suffered breakdowns in the past two days. With the unreliable and aged generation infrastructure, together with a number of risks on running units, there is a high probability that additional stages of load-shedding may be implemented at short notice,” says Eskom in a statement.

The power utility says a generator each broke down at Arnot, Medupi, Lethabo, Matla power stations, while two units each at Majuba, Camden and Tutuka power stations also broke down.

“This, together with the need to conserve emergency generation reserves, necessitated that load-shedding be implemented in order to protect the integrity of the system. Unplanned breakdowns amount to 11 425MW of capacity, adding to the 4 983MW currently out on planned maintenance.”

Eskom has asked South Africans to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist the power utility to reduce the instance of load-shedding. The power utility today implemented load-shedding from 12h00-22h00.