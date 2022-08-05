Power utility Eskom says stage two power cuts will be implemented over the weekend.

This is due to the continued shortage of generation capacity.

Stage 2 blackouts is currently being implemented until midnight. Stage 2 blackouts will again be implemented during the evening peak period of 4pm to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says, “The capacity constraints have been exacerbated by the delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Koeberg, Kusile and Tutuka power stations, as well as the unplanned breakdowns of a generation unit each at Camden and Medupi. Two at Hendrina and four units at Arnot power stations. Some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days. This load shedding will also assist in recovering emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised extensively to meet demand over the last few days.”