Eskom is implementing Stage 2 and 4 load shedding until further notice. The power utility says this is due to increased demand.

Stage 2 load shedding has been in place since 05:00 on Tuesday morning and will last until 14:00 in the afternoon, followed by Stage 4 load shedding until 05:00 on Wednesday morning.

The power utility says this pattern will continue daily until further notice.

#PowerAlert1 Stage 4 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Tuesday, as previously communicated. Thereafter, Stage 2 and 4 loadshedding will be implemented until further notice. pic.twitter.com/gCVkDaCABa — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 10, 2023