SOAS Director Adam Habib has defended his use of racist language in a video call with students.

Staff at the SOAS University of London have overwhelmingly backed a vote of no confidence in one of its directors Adam Habib.

A motion of no confidence was passed at an Emergency General Meeting of the UNISON branch held on Tuesday (23 March), with 98% of members present voting in favour of the motion, 0% against, and 2% abstaining.

A statement issued by the University said: “Members also called on the School to ensure that no student faces repercussions for challenging the Director’s use of the N-word in the All-Student meeting of 11 March 2021, and to provide transparency regarding its handling of complaints following that meeting.”

The statement added: “The branch also called on the School to take urgent steps, in consultation with the Equalities and Black Members reps of the campus trade unions, Students’ Union, and Art and The African Mind Society, to address the serious concerns that have been raised regarding anti-black racism within the School.”