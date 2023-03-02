Teaching and learning at Entokozweni Special School in Mpumuza at Pietermaritzburg have been disrupted.

School staff and some community members have been protesting, calling for the dismissal of the principal. It is said the school has been unable to function properly as it no longer meets the criteria for learners with special needs due to mismanagement of funds.

These staff members say since the beginning of 2023 no school work has been done as teaching and learning support material have not been delivered.

One staffer says, “We are not working because we are not happy with the manner the school is functioning. The principal is hardly around. He comes in late and leaves early, teaching and learning have not started this year.”

Another says, “We are concerned about the learners especially because they have special needs…”

A third staff member adds: “We have a problem with the school principal. He is misusing school funds. The school is not functioning. We are asking the Department of Education to intervene because we have also engaged the inspector, but nothing is being done.”