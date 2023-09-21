The Auditor General of South Africa, Tsakani Maluleke, has stressed the significance of hiring qualified, competent, and ethical professionals to ensure the stability of local government.

Maluleke also expressed optimism about the positive response of local government officials to audit outcomes, but also highlighted the importance of discipline in executing their duties, particularly in ensuring that financial resources are used for their intended purposes.

Maluleke made these remarks during a discussion at the Turfloop Graduate School of Leadership in Polokwane, where various aspects of life experiences and financial governance were under scrutiny.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> She mentioned the newly approved Professionalisation Framework, which aims to ensure that key elements of professionalism and competence are integrated into the functioning of local government and the broader public service sector. Maluleke emphasized ongoing training, development, and accountability as essential components of building a stable and effective local government.

John Mpe, Chairperson of the South African Local Government Association in Limpopo, noted that municipalities are increasingly inclined to employ qualified individuals, including chartered accountants, to manage their finances. He acknowledged that while some smaller municipalities may face challenges in attracting highly qualified candidates, there is a growing appetite for professionalism in local government.

The Professionalisation Framework, approved by the Cabinet in 2022, applies to all levels of government and state-owned enterprises. Its objective is to ensure that individuals appointed to positions of authority are qualified and competent.

