AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says he believes stability in the Zulu monarchy will bring stability to the entire country.

Buthelezi was addressing the media in Durban on Thursday, ahead of the ceremony recognising amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over a certificate of recognition at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Thousands of people are expected to fill the stadium. Foreign dignitaries and traditional leaders from Africa and beyond are also expected to attend.

Since the passing of the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in March last year, there has been conflict within the AmaZulu Royal family over the issue of succession.

Buthelezi says the weekend’s ceremony is a unifying event for all South Africans.

“The Zulu monarch is an expression of our identity. Thus stability in the monarchy creates stability in the nation. Saturday’s event must be seen as a South African unifying event. We pray that the reign of King Misuzulu will bless not only the province of KZN but all of South Africa. The Majesty’s leadership fosters social justice and development.”

VIDEO | Mangosuthu Buthelezi briefs media ahead of Coronation:

Word of caution

Buthelezi also issued a word of caution to the estimated 48 000 people who are expected to attend the ceremony. He has encouraged people to also consider being a part of the festivities at home.

“I am not encouraging people to come out in numbers to Moses Mabhida. I have heard people saying the King and me have been calling people to come in numbers, but I haven’t done that. We must be careful and save people’s lives and they must put their lives at risk. We can’t expect all people to come to the stadium as it will be dangerous to do so.”

Meanwhile, a faction aligned with one of the contenders to the amaZulu throne has held a separate media briefing.

Brothers to the late amaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini – Prince Mbonisi, Prince Vulindlela, and Prince Mathubesizwe – have previously declared Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini as their preferred successor. He was not present at the briefing.

On the eve of the formal coronation, the elder Princes reiterated earlier calls that they still do not recognise amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the rightful heir to the throne. Prince Vulindlela says they need each other as a family.

Prince Vulindlela explains: “We need prince Misuzulu as a family, not as a King, we know the procedure. We have opened our hands to him, we want to reunite. we never had a problem with him, it’s just that the correct procedure was not followed. If the correct procedure was followed, we wouldn’t be here. We are blaming outsiders for inference.”

AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini speaks on his future on the throne:

Meanwhile, the inter-ministerial task team responsible for co-ordinating preparations for the official coronation and certificate handover to the new amaZulu King, says law enforcement agencies are on standby to ensure the safety of the event. Minister for Co-operative Governance Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma elaborates:

“We are expecting a capacity crowd of more than 48 000. We are ever 2500 guests and dignitaries including the heads of state, former heads of states, Kings, and Queens, judiciaries, legislatures, diplomatic, business sector religious leaders, and many others that will be joining this festive moment.”

The official coronation including the certificate handover by President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to start at 10 o’clock on Saturday.

State of readiness ahead of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation: