Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was denied bail by a court in Sydney on Monday after being charged with sexual assault while he was in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup.

Gunathilaka attended court via a video link. The bail hearing took place at the Downing Centre court in Sydney.

Defence attorney Ananda Amaranath did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sri Lankan Cricket said in a statement on Sunday it would closely monitor court proceedings and, in consultation with the International Cricket Council, launch an inquiry into the matter.

Australian police said they had arrested the 31-year-old Sri Lankan national at a Sydney hotel shortly before 1 am on Sunday over the alleged sexual assault of a 29-year-old woman, and charged him with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Police said the alleged assault occurred on Wednesday evening after the two had communicated for a number of days over a dating app.

“The pair met up in Sydney at a prearranged meeting. They had drinks and went for something to eat before going back to the young lady’s home,” said Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty at a press conference.

“Police will allege that whilst they were in her home, the male assaulted the female a couple of times whilst performing sexual acts upon her.”