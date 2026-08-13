SRC at CPUT protest lack of transparency over Financial Recovery Plan

The Student Representative Council at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) says key stakeholders were not consulted regarding the institution’s draft Financial Recovery Plan (FRP).

CPUT’s Council took a decision on Wednesday evening to withdraw the FRP for 2027 to allow for further consultation. The decision follows student protests over various concerns including residence conditions and the plan.

The university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) President Liyabulela Gela says the details presented in the FRP by Chief Financial Officer Msulwa Daca and the institution’s management show a lack of transparency.

Students are demanding to know how the amount of R7000 was arrived at as a minimum initial payment for registration in 2027.

“The financial situation of the university has never been declared. Even the figure for registration. How was it decided that it should be R7000? It must not be that students do not want to contribute to the finances of the university, but we are not given an opportunity. We had even presented them with a project plan. They said we are running out of time, the SRC’s term is ending. SRC is an office. Whether I am here or not, what we have decided as students of CPUT remains, it will remain even after my term.”

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