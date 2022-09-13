Hollywood stars gathered on Monday to toast the best of television at the annual Emmy awards, where back-stabbing drama “Succession” will battle South Korean sensation “Squid Game” for the top prize.

The two are competing for the best drama series trophy at the red-carpet ceremony that will be broadcast live on Comcast Corp’s CMCSA.O NBC network and streamed on Peacock.

Longtime “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will host the event starting at 5 p.m. local time (8 p.m. Eastern/midnight GMT) in downtown Los Angeles.

The competition for trophies is tough, according to awards experts, with several shows and stars back in the running after COVID-related filming disruptions kept them away last year.