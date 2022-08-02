South African sprinter Akani Simbine has qualified for the second round of the 100 metres at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Simbine won his heat in 10.1 seconds, the fourth fastest time overall.

In the women’s 100 metres T37/38 class, Sheryl James, also advanced, but compatriot Liezel Gouws failed to make it past the first round.

And long jumper, Jovan van Vuuren, qualified for the final, finishing third in Group A and third overall with a leap of 7.87 metres.

Swimming

Four South African swimmers and the four-by-100 metres medley relay time also progressed from Tuesday morning’s heats at the games.

Gold and silver medalist, Pieter Coetze, set the fourth fastest time in the 200 metres backstroke and is through to the final.

He touched the wall in 1min,5808 seconds.

The medley relay team also qualified for its final by setting the fourth fastest time.

Olivia Nel and Rebecca Meder are through to the 50 metres backstroke semi-finals, while Clayton Jimmie qualified for the 100 metres freestyle semi-final.