Springboks to go on four-day trophy tour

The Springbok rugby team is expected to arrive in South Africa tomorrow and will then be going on a four-day trophy tour to major population centres in South Africa.

The tour will start in Pretoria and proceed to Johannesburg, including Soweto on Thursday.

It will continue to Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday, and conclude in East London on Sunday.

The route for each tour has been planned with the local authorities and the South African Police Service.

Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the Boks for winning the Rugby World Cup against New Zealand.

The tournament’s final took place at the Stade de France in Paris, on Saturday night.

This win makes South Africa the first country to win the rugby championship four times.

VIDEO: Boks’ RWC 2023 victory an inspiration to the young: