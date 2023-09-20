Springboks to apply meticulous execution in 2nd test: Brown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Beaming with confidence after beating rivals Ireland by 27 points to 20 at Loftus Versfeld at the weekend, World Champions, the Springboks say they must apply meticulous execution in the second Castle Lager Incoming Series Test at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Rugby Stadium on Saturday.

The technical team has also shared its concerns about missed opportunities in the first Test, saying they are working to limit their mistakes.

Speaking to the media in Durban ahead of the weekend’s game, Boks’ assistant coach Tony Brown says it’s up to the team to keep the momentum going.

“It’s going to be fierce again. Ireland are traditionally really strong at the breakdown defensively, so from the attacking point of view we’ve got to be better. Ireland obviously wants to slow it down. They want to disrupt which is to disrupt our attacks. So, we got to make sure that the breakdown is quality, ball carriers is quality, and we can attack with some quality.”

“It’s a very big confidence booster and we will just make sure we keep on working to not drop the baton this coming weekend,” says Springbok Prop, Gerhard Steenekamp.