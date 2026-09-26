Springboks still haunted by last year’s clash against Australia

The Springboks are still haunted by their match against Australia last year at Ellis Park.

Boks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has warned that this is the same Wallabies side that can pounce if the Springboks are dithering.

“This is a team where, if you are not good on the day, they have what it takes to punish you. We have learnt it at Ellis Park, where we drifted away from what was working for us in the first twenty minutes of the game. So, it is almost the same as what we expect: if you are not going to execute your plan very well, they have what it takes to punish you,” says Stick.

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